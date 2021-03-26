A burglar got his hands on thousands of dollars-worth of electronics when he broke into the Hands-On Science Center this past week.
According to the police report, an officer was dispatched to the Hands-On Science Center (HOSC) in reference to a burglary. Upon arrival the officer made contact with HOSC officials who stated that the center has been closed since March 13. The official returned to the center in the morning on March 16 and discovered the rear door was forced open.
Several electronic items including iPads, 128 GB memory cards, a Nikon D3200 camera, a Panasonic HC X2000 with pro handle and a 4K web cam were found to be missing. The value of the stolen equipment is approximately over $6,500 with the Panasonic accounting for $2,197 alone.
In a statement, HOSC Board Chair Bae McKinney said HOSC employees have been working from home due the center’s closure by COVID-19, which left the building unoccupied for longer amounts of time. While several electronic items were taken, all facilities were intact with no damage. HOSC is working with the Tullahoma Police Department on the issue and a few items have been recovered.
“Two cameras that are used for video filming for social media posts were recently recovered,” McKinney said.
As a result of the burglary, HOSC is currently installing a new security system. McKinney said while it was disheartening that a community education center was targeted, the HOSC Board of Directors and employees are thankful that no operations were affected by the burglary, such as the Take Home Science Kit pick day which went on as scheduled March 27.
“Our mission at HOSC remains the same, to provide a safe and fun way to cultivate children’s' interest in STEM,” McKinney said.
The perpetrator or perpetrators remain at-large. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Tullahoma Police Department. Hands-On Science Center has been educating local students remotely due to the pandemic for several months and has not had regular hours for the public to visit.