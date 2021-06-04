Things went sideways for a burglar this past week as he was sliced open while breaking into a Silver Street residence, leaving a bloody palm print and a trail of blood at the scene of the crime.
Horace Scott, 29, not only faces charges of burglary and theft but also had to make a visit to the emergency room shortly after the bungled heist for treatment on the arm he laid open as he made entry to the victim’s residence. His alleged partner in crime, Cassie McKinley, who reportedly served as lookout during the heist, is also charged with burglary and theft despite not entering the crime scene.
Police were called to the apartment complex after a woman, who had been out swimming that afternoon, returned to find her residence had been burglarized.
“Located on the wall, there was a handprint in blood,” police reported, noting they found the wrench used to break the window to gain entry was also covered in blood. “There was blood all over the doorknobs and floor.”
A check revealed Scott had been to the emergency room shortly after the break-in for treatment of a severe laceration to his forearm.
When police caught up to Scott he admitted he had “done something stupid and got hurt.” He then reportedly confessed to the crime and explained how he suffered the dangerous injury.
“He used the wrench to break the window and a piece of glass fell, striking him on his right arm,” police said of his statement.
Scott made off with a turn table and reportedly pawned it for $15o.
The case against McKinley was made stronger because she was seen by a witness, pacing outside the scene of the crime, allegedly while Scott was inside.