A woman faces burglary charges after she entered a family’s residence and made herself at home, using one of their toothbrushes, putting on their clothes and even trying on a woman’s jewelry.

The suspect, Frances A. May, 28, is charged with breaking and entering. She will appear in General Sessions Court on Sept. 22. Her charges come for her illegal entering of a residence on Breckenridge Road which ended when she was detained by the armed homeowners.