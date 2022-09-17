A woman faces burglary charges after she entered a family’s residence and made herself at home, using one of their toothbrushes, putting on their clothes and even trying on a woman’s jewelry.
The suspect, Frances A. May, 28, is charged with breaking and entering. She will appear in General Sessions Court on Sept. 22. Her charges come for her illegal entering of a residence on Breckenridge Road which ended when she was detained by the armed homeowners.
The family suspects May was in their home for 20 minutes before they realized she was in the house.
“He (the resident) arrived home from work and noticed that the bathroom light was on and the door cracked open,” the police report reads, noting it did not register there was an intruder in the bathroom as he went upstairs. Moments later while he and his wife were with their son, May casually walked into the room where they were. “She attempted to pick up (the child) as if she was going to play with him.”
The man’s wife then grabbed their child and ran downstairs to retrieve a firearm. She also locked the doors so May could not flee before police arrived. Tullahoma police found May being detained by the victimized family when they arrived.
Police soon found May was confused. “I asked where she lived and she stated ‘I’m trying to figure that out’,” the Tullahoma officer wrote on the report. “She stated she had walked into the residence but did not know where she walked from.”
Police discovered May walked into the residence, took off her clothes and put them in the drier. She then took a shower and brushed her teeth with a toothbrush she found in the family’s bathroom.
“She then put on a shirt, pants shoes that belonged to (the female resident),” the report reads. “It was also noticed that Ms. May was wearing some of (the female resident’s) jewelry and that she had gone through drawers.”