A burglar or burglars were anything but Good Samaritans after they pillaged Good Samaritan of Tullahoma over the weekend, ransacking the nonprofit and taking items and cash, including money set aside for a funeral fund for an employee who recently died from COVID-19.
“It kind of hits you in the gut,” said Good Samaritan Executive Director Cindy Kinney, who walked in Monday morning to the mess the burglar had left behind. “It makes you feel violated.”
The nonprofit, which helps those in need with food and financial assistance, is located at 210 E. Grundy St. in Tullahoma. Kinney said she arrived Monday morning to find glass all over the floor from where the intruder had smashed in a window with a rock. The culprit or culprits then went about the building, kicking in doors while looking for things to steal.
“They ransacked the place,” she said, noting in her four years at the nonprofit, she has never seen anything like she saw Monday morning. “We’ve never had a problem here.”
Along with taking change boxes with petty cash and a check book, the burglar also took money they had been collecting to help with funeral expenses for an employee who had died from COVID-19. The burglar then went to the thrift store where he loaded up a shopping court full of higher end items and wheeled them out to his get-away vehicle.
The end result of the burglary was a loss of around $500 and the closure of the center for a day while things were cleaned up.
“We’re here to help people, and whoever did this caused us not to be able to give assistance for at least a day,” she said, noting she hopes someone will report the burglar to police. “Hopefully someone will get an attack of conscience.”
The Good Samaritan of Tullahoma is a non-profit 501 (c) 3 Charitable Organization charted in 1985 as a way for churches of all denominations, local businesses and citizens to work together to have a centralized location to provide assistance to those in need or in crisis situations in our community.
Their moto is: “To Give a Hand Up – Not a Hand Out”.
The perpetrator or perpetrators remain at-large. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Tullahoma Police Department.