Burglars made off with over 150 pairs of Air Jordan shoes when the broke into an East Lincoln Street home recently.
The victim told Tullahoma Police that she works out of town and returned home to find numerous items missing. The items included the 150 pairs of Air Jordan shoes as well as $10,000 cash that was kept in a shoe box in a closet.
A neighbor told police she saw a tall black male wearing blue jean shorts and a red shirt sitting on the back steps of the home around the suspected time of the burglary. Another witness told police she saw a window open at the victim’s house while she was moving around the time of the burglary.
The victim in the case told police she found a pair of gloves, a hat and bandana in her home after the burglary.