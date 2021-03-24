A thief decided to stimulate the economy himself by breaking into a woman’s house and taking her stimulus money.
The South Franklin Street woman said she returned to her residence to discover an intruder had been inside her home. She then went to the location where she had stashed her cash and found her $2,300 from her stimulus checks was gone.
“The bedroom window had been broken from the outside,” police reported following their investigation of the crime scene. “There was evidence that the subject had stumbled over (the victim’s) glass figurines that were sitting on a cedar chest in front of the window.”
Neighbors told police a white male with a beard standing around six feet tall in his mid-20 had been seen around the building where the heist occurred earlier in the day.
Also taken during the break-in was an Elvis Presley dollar coin and a checkbook.