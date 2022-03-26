A pair of burglars were able to elude capture this past week after they were sighted by police, fleeing the scene of a break-in at the Exxon Station on North Jackson Street.
Police arrived at the store around 1:30 a.m. to investigate an alarm that had gone off. Once inside the building they found broken glass and began canvassing the neighborhood, looking for the burglars that had just fled the scene. One of the officers spotted the two suspects walking along the greenway near the high school.
“The subjects began to run as I approached them,” the officer revealed in his report, noting the pair split up, one running into the bushes along the water and the other down the trail. The officer went after the one that ran along the greenway. “I pulled out my firearm and ordered the subject to stop.”
The suspect ignored the order but dropped a bag he was carrying as he continued to flee apprehension.
“The grocery bag the subject dropped contained 12 electronic cigarettes,” the officer reported, noting another bag was also found toward where the other suspect had run, the bag also containing e-cigarettes.
Unable to nab the culprits in the foot chase, lawmen were aided by the Franklin County K-9 squad. However, they too came up empty as the trail went cold for the dog.
While able to flee apprehension on the greenway, the burglars were not fast enough to elude security cameras inside the store as their images were captured on video. Authorities were continuing their search for the burglars at press time, using the security footage to identify them. The cost of the burglary is set at $50 for a broken window and $120 for the stolen e-cigs.