Police caught an alleged thief in the act this past week with the suspect claiming he was there merely to collect on a debt.
The suspect, James Morris, 37, has been charged with burglary, theft and public intoxication. Police arrested him after he was found outside a Weaver Street residence. Officers had been summoned to the area to investigate a man who had been seen going through vehicles.
Morris was immediately in trouble with police as they found him with slurred speech and being unsteady on his feet, suggesting he was drunk in public. When asked what he was doing in the neighborhood, Morris told police the person in the nearby house owed him $350 and he was there to collect. Police found out the person who Morris had come to collect from was not at home. They also found Morris’ running Volkswagen with items belonging to the victim in the backseat.
Among the items Morris is accused of stealing were a leaf blower, jack, tire lug, radio and air hose.