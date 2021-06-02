Police responded to a breaking and entering call on Oakwood Road recently to find the burglar pinned to the floor by the victim.
The suspect, Jason Jones, 40, is charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated assault and vandalism. He could face up to six years in prison for the felony assault charge alone if convicted.
Police were dispatched to the scene after dispatch received a call that the suspect was trying to “beat down the door” of the residence. When police arrived, they found a broken window and heard yelling coming from inside the home. Officers drew their weapons and entered the residence and found the alleged burglar on the floor.
“We observed the victim pinning the suspect to the ground,” police reported, noting there was blood and glass on the bedroom floor where the men were located. Both men suffered cuts from the glass and were taken to the hospital for treatment.
The victim in the case told police he awoke around 4:30 a.m. to the sound of banging on his door and window. Jones reportedly claimed he was being chased and needed to come inside. The resident denied his request but then heard the shattering of a window moments later.
“He pushed him back out the window,” police reported, noting Jones reportedly stumbled and then forced his way back through the broken window. “A struggle ensued and the victim was struck by Mr. Jones a few times before they were on the ground.”
Police found Jones’ vehicle in a yard on Niblitt Lane a short time later after a resident there reported seeing a suspicious vehicle on his lawn. Police have not revealed a motive for the pre-dawn break-in and assault.