Burn permit

Burn permits are required from the Tennessee Division of Forestry beginning Oct. 15, 2022 for debris piles in areas without local restrictions.

Debris Burn Permits focus attention on the safe use of fire. From Oct. 15 through May 15, anyone starting an open-air fire within 500 feet of a forest, grassland, or woodland must by law secure a burning permit from the Division of Forestry.

