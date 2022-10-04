Burn permits are required from the Tennessee Division of Forestry beginning Oct. 15, 2022 for debris piles in areas without local restrictions.
Debris Burn Permits focus attention on the safe use of fire. From Oct. 15 through May 15, anyone starting an open-air fire within 500 feet of a forest, grassland, or woodland must by law secure a burning permit from the Division of Forestry.
Permits are not required for burning in containers such as a metal barrel with a ½" mesh screen cover.
Anyone needing to burn within an incorporated city should contact city authorities about any local burning ordinances. Many towns and cities have their own burning regulations that supersede the Division of Forestry’s burning permit program.
In Tullahoma, the Fire Department monitors atmospheric conditions and determines on a daily basis whether leaf burning in the city limits is permissible. By visiting the fire department’s online page at https://www.tullahomatn.gov/174/Burn-Permit, those who wish to burn within the city limits can learn if burning is allowed for the day and you may fill out the form to obtain a burn permit. If you do not see a form displayed on the page, burning is not allowed for the day.
For complaints about illegal burning inside Tullahoma, call 931-455-0936, or if no answer call the officer in charge at 931-434-5097. Please remember, if no one answers the crew on duty is most likely on a call. Please leave a message.
Basic fire safety guidelines for outdoor burning
Careless debris burning is a primary cause of wildfires every year in Tennessee. Wildfires result in enormous losses of natural resources, personal property and even lives. Fire can be an effective tool when used properly. Even so, the best intentions can produce disastrous results when safety precautions are not taken.
Consider alternatives to burning
Some types of debris - such as leaves, grass and stubble - may be of more value if they are not burned. Composting can yield valuable organic matter that can be used to enrich the soil while helping extend the useful life of landfills. In addition, tree branches, trunks, and brush can sometimes be chipped up and simply blown back into the woods or collected and hauled away. Other times, potential hazardous fuel near a structure can simply be drug back into the open woods where it poses no threat to structures.
The following tips should be followed when it is safe to conduct a debris burn:
· Notify your local fire department and neighbors to let them know your plans to burn
· Do not burn on windy days
· Stay abreast of changing weather conditions
· Establish wide control lines down to bare mineral soil at least five feet wide around burn piles
· Keep fire containment equipment on hand during the fire (e.g. rake, shovel, water)
· Stay with the fire until it is completely out.
· Get A Permit
Check with local authorities to make sure there are no local restrictions on burning currently in place, especially in cities and towns that have their own burning permit system.
What not to burn in Tennessee
Tires and other rubber products
Vinyl siding and vinyl shingles
Plastics and other synthetic materials
Paper products, cardboard and newspaper
Asphalt shingles, and other asphalt roofing materials and demolition debris
Asbestos-containing materials
Paints, household and agricultural chemicals
Aerosol cans and food cans
Building material and construction debris
Buildings and mobile homes
Coated wire
Household trash
Most vegetation not grown on site
It may be okay to burn leaves, branches, tree limbs, twigs, lawn clippings, woody vegetation, yard trimmings, clean unpainted, uncoated wood or untreated lumber. Check your local and/or other state ordinances. Improper outdoor burning can lead to fines up to $25,000.