Sentences were handed down this past week by Judges L. Craig Johnson and Vanessa Jackson in circuit court.
Included in court action:
Johnathan Charles Burt given a four year sentence for aggravated assault, theft, evading arrest, resisting arrest and possession of a weapon by a felon. He must also make $1,000 restitution. He also had his two-year parole sentence revoked.
David Alan Green was ordered to serve one year of a 10-year sentence and pay $7,500 restitution for burglary and vandalism.
Matthew David Hogan was given a 10-year sentence and must pay $2,000 plus costs for possession of meth and violation of probation.
Troy Perkins was ordered to serve one year of a six-year sentence for reckless endangerment, resisting stop, possession of meth and driving on a revoked license. He will also be required to make $1,300 restitution.
Joseph Wade was directed to serve one year of a six-year sentence and pay $2,000 for possession of drugs, forgery, and failure to appear.
Brian Scott Barlett was placed on probation for three years for aggravated assault and domestic assault.
Jackson Carr II was instructed to serve 45 days of a two-year sentence for aggravated assault.
Ray Daniels was directed to serve 45 days of a two-year sentence for aggravated assault
Isaiah D. Gaines was ordered to serve six months of a two-year sentence and pay $750 plus costs for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Arman Asadsangabi was issued an 11-29 probationary sentence and must pay $2,500 plus costs for possession of drugs.
Daniel Dewayne Holt was given two years for criminal conspiracy.
Katherine Kilgore must serve one year for violation of probation.
Dayton K. Snipes had probation revoked and must serve two years.
Brett Sheldon Welch had his five-year parole revoked.