FC passes budget

After hundreds of students were absent due to having no ride to school Tuesday, the Franklin County School Board and County Commission has reached an agreement that will get bus drivers back on the road and students back in school. The agreement; however, is minus the $4 million activity center that was the sticking point of the budget impasse.

In nearly an 11th-hour move, the Franklin County Commission approved the 2023 fiscal year budget Wednesday, staving off having the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office take over managing the county’s finances.