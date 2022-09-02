After hundreds of students were absent due to having no ride to school Tuesday, the Franklin County School Board and County Commission has reached an agreement that will get bus drivers back on the road and students back in school. The agreement; however, is minus the $4 million activity center that was the sticking point of the budget impasse.
In nearly an 11th-hour move, the Franklin County Commission approved the 2023 fiscal year budget Wednesday, staving off having the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office take over managing the county’s finances.
The budget vote was 13-0-1 with commissioners Barbara Finney and Gene Snead Jr. absent from the meeting. Helen Stapleton was participating via Zoom but wasn’t able to initially vote on the motion and abstained.
While facing an Aug. 31 deadline, the County Commission voted down accepting the full 2023 budget Monday during a special-called meeting due to differences over the School System's plans to build a $4.41 million activity center on the Franklin County High School campus.
Failing to meet the deadline would have meant the state of Tennessee would be determining the county’s finances. Such a move would have been the first in Tennessee’s history.
However, a bus-driver strike prompted an emergency situation, allowing special School Board and County Commission meetings Tuesday and Wednesday for a last-ditch budget vote.
With the budget approved, the county was tasked with getting the necessary documents in the comptroller’s hands by midnight after having it notarized and submitted electronically.
County Mayor David Alexander said if something occurred that interrupted those plans, he would be personally driving to Nashville to provide the office with the documents.
The budget totals $90.8 million with $49.9 million going to the School System. The School System had approved its budget with no additional money requested from the county.
The budget does not include a tax increase. The commission agreed to remain with the certified tax rate at $1.87 per $100 in property valuation from the state which raises the same amount of revenue as the previous year after a property reappraisal.
School System employees will be getting an average 5 percent pay increase along with the system paying a 6 percent insurance increase.
The budget includes $350,000 for bus drivers which is $10,000 per each of the system’s 35 routes.
County employees will also be getting an average of 5 percent in pay increases, excluding the Highway and Solid Waste departments with those employees getting 5.9 percent increases to accord with state law.
The commission approved the county government side of the budget Monday without accepting the School System’s general fund.
The bottom line was that School System employees and bus drivers wouldn’t be getting pay raises, but county government employees would.
Bus drivers reacted strongly by refusing to run Tuesday’s bus routes, leaving parents confused about what to do about getting their children to school.
The School Board followed through Tuesday by killing the controversial activity-center project after bus drivers refused to run routes earlier in the day, protesting the County Commission’s vote the night before that would have prevented them from getting additional compensation.
The board and the commission have been at odds over the activity center with each side previously standing firm.
The School Board agreed to have the money that was earmarked toward the activity center to be used toward an energy-saving partnership with Trane Technologies Inc.
The School System has agreed through the partnership to pay $350,000 per year for 10 years to make efficient heating, air conditioning and lighting upgrades at the system’s schools to capitalize on large-scale energy savings. The School System spends about $1.5 million annually on those energy costs, and the improvements are estimated to amortize the $350,000 initially budgeted toward the partnership.
The overall cost for the upgrades hasn’t been determined, but plans are to do them in phases with initial estimates at between $10 million and $12 million. Additional phases are expected to add several million dollars more to the cost.
The $4.41 million for the activity center had been appropriated by the School Board from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds the system has been receiving from the federal government. Through the ESSER program, school systems have received subgrants to address the impacts COVID-19 has had on K-12 students, educators and families.
Commissioners in opposition to the activity center said the county might be liable to pay back the $4.41 million. Those who voted down the budget Monday said the School System was putting the activity center as a priority over giving employees and bus drivers additional compensation they need amid high inflation rates and increased fuel costs.
Although federal COVID-relief funds can’t be used for payroll compensation, Commissioner David Eldridge said the School System could use money the board approved for the activity center to go toward the Trane partnership.
School Board Vice-Chair Lance Williams, who was conducting Tuesday's meeting in Chair CleiJo Walker’s absence, said the board heard from residents and agreed to do away with the activity center.
“We listened to the citizens’ concerns about the activity center, and the general consensus was that they didn’t want it,” he said. “We’re adjusting our budget to benefit the School System, and we’ll take it from there.”