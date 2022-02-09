The Tullahoma City School District is in the need of more school buses. According to Business Director Jason Ray, the need for more school buses comes from the increasing daily routes and needs of special education students, additional middle school sports and increase in curricular field trips. He told the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education the district put out feelers for the purchase of two buses, one of which would be a replacement for an existing bus.
According to Ray, the new buses would be a 2023 or newer Class C Thomas built 78 passenger bus with heating and air conditioning, as well as below-floor storage, which meets all federal and state requirements.
“This bus has an anticipated delivery date of January 2023 if ordered in January 2022,” Ray said of the vehicle. “The price on this bus is quoted at $111,555. This bus would be a replacement for our current Bus No. 4, which was purchased in 1998 and has over 162,000 miles on it.”
Ray added the replacement is a standard one for a bus that is near the end of its life cycle.
The second bus, Ray said, would be a smaller bus, either a 22-passenger bus or an alternate 32-passenger vehicle. The 22-passenger bus would be a model 2022 or newer on a Chevrolet chassis with 11 36-inch seats for two passengers with heating and air conditioning, meeting all federal and state requirements. The smaller bus would have an anticipated delivery date of December 2022, Ray said and was quoted at $78,051. The alternate bid for the 32-passenger Type C Thomas built model 2023 or newer with 16 36-inch seats, heating, air conditioning and below-floor storage. The anticipated delivery date would be in January 2023 if ordered in January 2022 and was quoted at $104,156.
According to Ray, the work-based learning program utilizes a standard 78-passenger school bus each day, even though the program only transports 14 work-based learning students. By replacing that 78-passenger bus with a smaller one, the larger vehicle could be used to co-curricular activities and athletic trips.
Ray recommended the district purchase one 78-passenger bus ($111,555) and one 22-passenger bus ($78,051) for a total anticipated total cost of $189,606. Because the estimated delivery time would not take place until late 2022 and early 2023, Ray said the funds for this purchase would be included in the next fiscal year’s budget, meaning there will be no impact to the current year’s budget. The board approved the purchase unanimously, with Vice Chairman Teresa Lawson absent.