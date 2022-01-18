A traffic stop and subsequent joint investigation between the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department and Tullahoma Police Department this weekend has resulted in an arrest and the recovery of drugs, a firearm and cash.
According to the sheriff’s office, a K-9 Investigator conducted a traffic stop in Tullahoma Friday, Jan. 14. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 39-year-old Rafael Quiroz Ojeda. During the traffic stop, the K-9 drug dog alerted to the vehicle, indicating illicit substances. A search was then conducted, yielding the discovery of 5.5 pounds of methamphetamine. Officers also recovered a .40 caliber handgun and cash money.
Further investigation led to a search warrant served at Ojeda’s Hardison Street home, where the Coffee County Special Investigations Unit and Tullahoma Police Department seized approximately 4 pounds of marijuana along with items and paraphernalia commonly used in the manufacture, delivery and resale of illegal drugs.
The investigation is ongoing, per the sheriff’s office, but to date lawmen have seized three automobiles in addition to the drugs and $5,100 in cash.
Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin and Tullahoma Police Chief Jason Williams said they were “extremely proud” of the work the SIUI has done. Officers estimate the joint effort took close to $100,000 worth of drugs and gun off the streets of Coffee County.