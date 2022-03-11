The Tullahoma Parks and Recreation Department has added more electronic capabilities, bringing both community centers up-to-date on point-of-sale software that will allow the centers to better manage customer relations.
Parks and Recreation Director Dave Anderson has been in the process of cataloging the equipment and capabilities of the city’s parks and recreation facilities, parks and more as he stepped into the department head position last year. Since his start with the department, one of the items on his list was to bring C.D. Stamps Community Center up to D.W. Wilson Community Center in terms of customer service. For several years, D.W. was the only community center that had a point-of-sale system, allowing for guests to the center to pay for memberships and special events with a credit card instead of using only cash. That system was an older model that had its own credit card processing gateway charging rental fees per terminal as well as per transaction fees.
Back in October, the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen authorized the parks and recreation department to utilize CivicRec software, which is an add-on service of the city’s website vendor CivicPlus, allowing for easier integration of online registrations and payments. The old credit card processing company is not compatible with CivicRec, according to Anderson.
Instead, Anderson sought to utilize Forte Credit Card Software, which is the preferred company to integrate with CivicRec. Per a memo on the subject, Anderson said several other municipalities also use Forte due to its “low cost and ease of use.”
“The company charges a flat rate of 2.75% of all transactions completed by credit card,” Anderson said in the memo. “There are no rental fees, service fees or leasing fees for any equipment. This will result in significant savings in credit card processing for the city while creating an additional convenience to our community by offering online payment options for all facility reservation and recreational needs.”
Anderson said the department would need five credit card readers for the two community centers and Splash Island Water Park. Per the memo, the readers would each cost $190, or a total one-time cost of $950. Funds were available in the FY2022 Parks and Recreation Budget, per Anderson.
The board unanimously approved the transaction.