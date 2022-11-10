Coffee County CAC logo

Coffee County CAC has launched an initiative to aid parents discuss age-appropriate topics about bodily autonomy and relationships

Did you know that when parents discuss age-appropriate topics about bodily autonomy and relationships with their children, they help protect their children from child sexual abuse? After completing extensive research and consulting with national-level experts in the field of child sexual abuse prevention, Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center has prepared resources to aid parent-child communication about sexuality. The advocacy center has dedicated a section of its website to provide information about the research, age-appropriate topics parents should discuss with their children, and examples of phrases parents can use.