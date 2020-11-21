Jose Calixto II has joined the Baker & Cole Property team, bring with him nearly a lifelong passion and decade in the real estate business.
Jose has had 8+ years of experience in the real estate world. According to Baker & Cole, Jose is a seasoned investor and full time affiliate broker who enjoys hanging out with friends and family as well as keeping fit.
During the summer you can find him outside hiking some of Tennessee’s most beautiful trails on the lake or watching anime.
Jose has lived in Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Decherd, and most recently the Winchester area. “Jose’s lifelong passion for real estate motivates him to bring his expertise to you, whether you are a first time home buyer, finding your forever home, or expanding in your investing journey, Jose would be happy to help you achieve your goals,” his announcement revealed. “Every new relationship with a client starts with a comprehensive analysis of their needs, goals and expectations so that Jose can serve to the fullest with clear, concise, and consistent representation.”
Baker & Cole Properties is headquartered at 312 South Jackson St., in Tullahoma. They may be reached at 931-455-3994.