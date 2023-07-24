Tullahoma City Schools is excited to share that Kim Campbell will help usher in the new school year when Convocation takes place on Wednesday, July 26, inside the Tullahoma High School gymnasium.
“The start of a new school year is always wonderful, and what a special way to kick things off by welcoming our faculty back and having Kim Campbell as our keynote speaker,” said TCS Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens. “I have been fortunate enough to see Kim speak several times, and each time, I have walked away feeling enthused and ready for what is ahead. I cannot wait for the rest of our faculty and staff to hear her message and am thrilled to have her on hand here in Tullahoma.”
Campbell is a self-proclaimed “proud middle school teacher,” “daring Dean of Students,” “crazy/creative consultant,” and “a lover of dogs and Dairy Queen ice cream.” With such a relatable personality and a direct and engaging style flavored with heart and humor, it’s easy to see why she is a favorite with teachers, administrators and students alike. With a dynamic presentation, Campbell crosses the country, energizing educational professionals at all levels.
Back home in her Hopkins, Minnesota school district, Campbell has been a middle-level social studies teacher for the past 30 years, and her current role is Dean of Students. Additionally, Campbell is the founder and coordinator of Students on Academic Rise (SOAR), an after-school program created to address the achievement gap. During her presentation, she builds on lessons learned and techniques developed in her middle-level teaching experiences.
Campbell is also the co-author of two books, SOAR: A Handbook for Closing the Achievement Gap and If You Can’t Manage Them, You Can’t Teach Them. Copies of both books will be available for purchase following Campbell’s presentation.
The 2023-24 TCS Convocation will begin at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26. Breakfast will be served beforehand in the cafeteria lobby beginning at 7:30 a.m.