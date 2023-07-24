TCS Convocation Kim Campbell.png

Kim Campbell

 Photo provided

Tullahoma City Schools is excited to share that Kim Campbell will help usher in the new school year when Convocation takes place on Wednesday, July 26, inside the Tullahoma High School gymnasium.

“The start of a new school year is always wonderful, and what a special way to kick things off by welcoming our faculty back and having Kim Campbell as our keynote speaker,” said TCS Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens. “I have been fortunate enough to see Kim speak several times, and each time, I have walked away feeling enthused and ready for what is ahead. I cannot wait for the rest of our faculty and staff to hear her message and am thrilled to have her on hand here in Tullahoma.”

