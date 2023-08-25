TN Comptroller logo

An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of three men associated with Middle Tennessee State University’s Campus Outreach ministry organization. The investigation began after MTSU’s Internal Audit staff notified the Comptroller’s Office about the situation.

Investigators determined that campus director John Thomas “JT” Farmer, campus minister Greg McCall, and MTSU’s former student chapter president Austin “Audy” Smothers collaborated to submit a false reimbursement request in an attempt to steal $4,700 in student activity fees from the university.