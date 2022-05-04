A candidate for Tullahoma city alderman has taken exception to what she believes was a swipe against her candidacy by incumbent Alderman Daniel Berry that appeared in a recent issue of The Tullahoma News.
“The subject of the article was Mayor Pro Tem Jimmy Blanks’ decision not to seek reelection to the board,” said aldermanic candidate Linda Johnson about the bone of her contention concerning Berry’s comments. “However, the article transitions to Alderman Daniel Berry making baseless accusations regarding prospective aldermen who will be on the ballot for the August 4 election.”
She pointed specifically to Berry stating that he “felt some of those running for alderman this term had personal motives rather than the city’s best interests at heart.”
“I take issue with this blanket statement as it does not identify the alderman candidate(s) that Berry is referring to nor does Berry specifically state what these so-called ‘motives’ are,” she said. “Berry, referring to the new alderman candidates, states that ‘they are running and have been recruited with the intent to disrupt without a plan and are looking for retribution-based personal agendas.’ Again, this is a blanket statement and it is unclear who or what he is talking about.”
Johnson said the whole issue has made its rounds on social media and that she suspects that is where the incumbent alderman got his information.
“I was told that a former alderman candidate posted on social media that I was recruited by an alderman currently serving on the board,” she said, not naming names. “Apparently, that is where Daniel Berry is getting his information. This should be a red flag to the citizens of this town. He has not contacted me to ask me why I am running for alderman. I do not appreciate his false accusations (whoever they are directed at) and will not allow them to go unanswered.”
She believes that the incumbent’s alleged rumor-based comments is an issue for the voters to consider.
“A person who makes accusations against his opponents based on rumors to obtain an edge in an election exhibits questionable character,” she said. “Does the city of Tullahoma need such a person in a leadership position? I would suggest not.”
Johnson denies being recruited to run for office.
“For the record, I hold no grudges against anyone,” she said. “I was not recruited by anyone, and my decision to seek a position on the board was solely my own, with no outside influence. When I observed businesses across the country being looted and burned and innocent people attacked and even killed as law enforcement stood down due to city leaders who tied their hands, I realized the great importance of having moral leadership on local boards.”
She pointed to her long-time residency in Tullahoma and her roots as reasons she is running this year.
“As a long-time resident of Tullahoma with deep roots in the community, I wish to do my part to ensure Tullahoma remains a safe, family-friendly community that does not hinder business growth and places the interest of its citizens first,” she said. “My goals are to ensure responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars, support more recreational opportunities for the youth, revitalize neglected parts of town and promote new safety-enhancing infrastructure.”