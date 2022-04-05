Two people seeking the office of District Attorney General were able to go head-to-head in March at a political forum hosted by Bowman Media, the Manchester Times and The Tullahoma News. Incumbent Craig Northcott faced off against challenger Felicia Walkup in positioning themselves as the best person for the job.
Northcott relied on the last eight years he has spent as the leader of the office, saying he has achieved the two things he set out to do when he took over the office, including instilling a specific mission to “do the right thing in every single situation without fear or favor,” to prioritize telling the difference between a hardened criminal and someone who truly needs a hand rather than a jail sentence. Additionally, he said, he made sure his office prioritized victims above all else, including discussing cases with victims before offering any settlements. Further, he said, he brought in a second victim’s services employee, which he was able to do “without a dime of taxpayer money.”
Walkup introduced herself as a native of Warren County who eventually found her calling as a prosecutor in the district attorney’s office after serving the Tullahoma law firm of Henry & McCord. She said she had the experience, knowledge and the know-how to serve as the county’s newest district attorney, between her multiple stints in the prosecutor’s office and private practice.
Moderated by Bowman Media News Director Lucky Knott, the candidates faced questions about their leadership philosophies, their proudest moments in the courtroom and how to process the ongoing legal backlog the judiciary is facing.
On her leadership philosophy—specifically if she would advise her assistant district attorneys in each of their cases, Walkup said it would have to be on a case-by-case basis.
“I believe that a leader should have faith and confidence in her staff,” she said, noting that the elected DA should be willing to rely on her ADAs judgment. However, she said, the DA should also be open to keeping their door open and available to assistant their ADAs.
“I firmly believe that assistants, at times, need guidance,” she said. “I needed guidance when I started, certainly. An assistant district attorney should not be left on an island by himself or herself. An assistant district attorney should feel confident to go to his or her boss to say, ‘I’ve got a problem; I’ve got an issue; can you address it with me?’”
Walkup said she has been fortunate to work with “wonderful attorneys” whom she would not hesitate to visit for advice if needed.
Northcott, however, said he takes a different approach and does not get involved in every single case, noting there were approximately 7,500 criminal cases his office handles in a single year.
“It would be literally impossible for me to be involved in every single one,” he said.
Instead, he said, he viewed his role as one that sets the policies and expectations for his assistants and staff and what a fair resolution to a case would be.
Additionally, he said, his role was to handle a caseload as he could, which he has done and takes him into court regularly and keeps him in contact with clerks and judges to “keep my finger on the pulse” of incoming issues.
For the most part, he said, Northcott checks in with his ADAs on a personal basis and also serving as a sounding board when they come to him with issues on cases. However, when a case needs his attention, he said he takes on those cases himself rather than relying on his ADAs.
On a question about delegation, Northcott said he delegates, to a point, every role played in the office. He said he has staff members in court “nearly every day,” handling cases with guidance, as well as two full-time victims’ services employees working with victims to make sure they receive the resources they need. Additionally, he said, he delegates administrative tasks such as court dockets and phone calls. Who he delegates the task to depends on the specific skills his staff members have, he said.
“We all assist one another as needed,” he said. “I am proud to say that we are able to manage that amazing caseload in such a way that everyone is dealt with fairly.”
Walkup said she would rely on her previous experience delegating in the prosecutor’s office, saying she has worked with “absolutely amazing” people who are willing to come to her to ask what else needs to be done in the office.
Further, she said, she would expand that delegation, saying different ADAs would have specific designations that speak to their talents and abilities as attorneys in her office.
Next, the candidates were asked to explain their proudest achievements as a prosecutor. Both candidates said it was difficult to choose, as they both loved performing their jobs and helping the community with their cases.
Walkup shared a recent experience that saw an elderly woman face off against a curling-iron-armed attacker. That woman, Walkup said, was able to put her attacker into a chokehold until law enforcement was able to apprehend her.
“She got convicted; she’s in jail,” Walkup said. “She’s serving time for her crime. It’s moments like that that make me know that I have chosen to be a prosecutor.”
Northcott also said there were many instances that came to mind, but focused at first on the work he has done with the victims as well as all his staff members and the relationships he’s built with law enforcement. However, he said, if he had to pick, it would be a case he took on when he first came to the office. That case involved sexual abuse between a step-parent and step-child.
“I took that case up; I saw a path to succeed,” he said. “I tried it myself to a jury, and that man is now going to spend the rest of his life in prison for the horrible acts he committed on his victim. That would be one case that sticks out to me in that regard.”
On addressing the judicial backlog, Northcott said he had experience doing so when he first came to the office. When he took office, he said, dockets were regularly 40 to 50 pages long, and preliminary hearings to move cases from sessions to circuit court were only held a few times a month. He was able to have those preliminary hearings three times a week, he said. Additionally, he said, he was able to get grand juries convened each month instead of only five times a year.
The pandemic caused a significant backlog in cases, he said, but in order to move the smaller cases along, “you’ve got to try the big cases.”
Northcott said he has been speaking with current judges and candidates for judgeships about the plan to get the large cases knocked out in order to process the smaller cases, thus speeding up the timeline for case resolution.
Walkup said the backlog is a statewide issue but in order to move it forward, everyone involved in the cases will need to agree on a path forward, from the DA’s office, the judges at both sessions and circuit and the defense bar.
“There will have to be a collaborative effort to move things forward,” she said.
Her philosophy, she said, was to prioritize the people who are currently in custody, acknowledging their constitutional rights to a speedy trial.
“All I can tell you is roll up your sleeves and get ready to get to work if I’m elected,” she said, noting she has already tried three major felony cases since courts opened back up mid-March. “It’s time to get into the courtroom, to get in front of the jury and to move things along.”
She also said there was an avenue for settlement, which could also move things forward.
Knott then asked the candidates questions submitted from readers. Walkup went first, answering a question about how she put her name forward for the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge L. Craig Johnson. The reader asked why Walkup felt she was not chosen over Will Lockhart.
Essentially, she said, she had little to no control over the process, and she was one of six who applied for the job.
“I felt like I was qualified; I felt like I was ready,” she said. “I had both civil experience and criminal experience. I felt that I was ready to take on that challenge, and again, it came down to a selection from a committee, narrowing it to three finalists, and ultimately to a decision from Governor Lee.
“I wish I could give you a better answer. All I can tell you is, at that time, yes, I felt like my experience, my qualification, my education certainly qualified me for the position. It didn’t come. God closed that door, and I left it behind me.”
Northcott’s reader question involved the negative press he received from outside sources regarding controversial comments about same-sex couples and Muslims, as well as a subsequent investigation by the Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility.
Northcott said he took a firm stance on “the truth of God’s word” and would “never apologize for that.” He said he would do his job based on Christian values “unapologetically,” and that the reason he was attacked for that was because “Satan works in this world.”
“At the end of the day, they investigated me for two years,” he said. “You know what they found? They found I live my life exactly the way I said I did, and I treat everyone with respect and dignity. They found zero cases where I mistreated anyone, and they dismissed the case because they had no legal or factual basis on which to base their complaint.”
Early voting begins Wednesday, April 13. The primary election is May 3.