The races for Tullahoma aldermen and school board have seen mostly familiar faces join the fray, including one former elected official.
The first day for candidates for Tullahoma aldermanic races to pull qualifying petitions was Monday, Feb. 7, while school board contenders were able to pick up their petitions earlier in the year due to the state’s new law allowing for partisan primaries in school board races.
Only two seats on the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education are up this election cycle: those belonging to Dr. Sid Hill and Amy Johnson. Hill told The News he planned to run for his first four-year term on the school board earlier this week; he pulled paperwork for his qualifying petition in late January as an Independent. Hill was appointed to the school board in 2019 to fill a vacancy left by Dr. Steve Lynn, who abruptly resigned his seat on the school board just one year after winning reelection to his second four-year term. Hill was required to run for his seat outright in the August 2020 elections, according to attorneys for both the school board and the Tennessee School Boards Association.
Johnson has not yet announced whether or not she will seek another term on the school board.
“You will know the answer to that after the filing deadline has passed,” she told The News via email.
Johnson was first elected to the board in 2014. Should she decide to run again, she would be seeking her third term on the board.
As of Thursday, Feb. 10, the only other person who has pulled a qualifying petition for Tullahoma school board is former school board member Jacquelyn “Gigi” Robison, who served on the board from 2016 to 2020. She was bested by current board member Amy Dodson in the race two years ago. Robison pulled her petition as a Republican, meaning voters in the Republican primary in May will have the chance to send her to the general election in August.
Hill will move directly to the general for pulling papers as an Independent.
In the aldermanic races, Tullahoma voters will choose which four candidates will be members of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen. The seats of Aldermen Daniel Berry, Rupa Blackwell, Jimmy Blanks and Sernobia McGee are all on the ballot this year.
As of Thursday, Only Blackwell and McGee had pulled papers to run for reelection. Berry announced earlier this year that he would not be seeking another term as an alderman. Blanks has not yet indicated whether or not he would be running again.
Berry’s open seat could possibly be filled by Linda Periut Johnson, who pulled her qualifying petition the first day she was able, along with Blackwell and McGee.
School board hopefuls who wish to run for the school board have until Thursday, Feb. 17, to pick up and file their qualifying petitions, in line with the county primary rules. Aldermanic candidates have until April 7 to file their petitions, per the Coffee County Election Commission.