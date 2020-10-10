A local man faces evading charges after he led police on a drunken car chase that ended when bailed out of car in the yard of the South Jackson Civic Center.
The suspect, Keilando McDaniel, 36, is charged with evading arrest, DUI, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license and obstructing a highway.
The chase began after police saw McDaniel’s Impala stopped in the northbound lane of Thomas Street. Officers blue-lighted the driver, prompting him to turn on his flashers and take off, blowing through a pair stop signs while driving erratically onto South Jefferson Street and speeding up.
McDaniel finally gave up giving police the shake and drove into the grassy lawn at South Jackson Civic Center.
“He bailed out on foot,” the police report read, with the officer noting he was able to head the fugitive off. “The other officer was able to box him in, allowing me to tackle him.”
Police immediately noticed the odor of alcohol on the suspect’s person. McDaniel admitted to drinking earlier.