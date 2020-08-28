A woman told police her foot was run over by a motorists after she tried to get the driver to slow down through the apartment complex.
The incident happened on Franklin Street, leaving the victim with a broken foot and torn tendons.
“She threw up her right hand and right foot out into the direction of travel,” the police report revealed, noting it appeared the vehicle actually sped up at that point. “She was yelling for the vehicle to slow down.”
The woman said she was struck on her right foot and will have to be in a hard cast for 12 weeks.
During further questioning, police asked why the driver would speed up. The victim revealed she had exchanged words with the driver on an earlier occasion, perhaps giving the driver a motive.
Police have left it up to the victim as to whether she wants to press charges against the driver.