UPDATE: The Tullahoma Police Department announced this afternoon that they have identified and arrested a 15-year-old suspect, and thanked everyone who provided any assistance.
The Tullahoma Police are looking for an unknown subject who stole a vehicle on Jan. 3 from the parking lot at the Tullahoma UPS Store on N. Jackson Street with an infant inside.
According to the press release, the police department received call Tuesday, Jan. 3, about a stolen vehicle from the UPS Store at 1802 N. Jackson St., where a female infant was in the vehicle when it was stolen.
“Witnesses followed the vehicle relaying information to our police officers of their location, with it eventually crashing at Brown Street and North Washington Street,” police officials said. “Witnesses attempted to confront the suspect, but he fled on foot.”
The infant was treated for minor injuries and released to her parents.
The investigation is active and the department is asking for assistance in apprehending the suspect.
The suspect is described as a white male in his early to mid-20's, weighing about 150 lbs. with shoulder length, dark curly hair. He was last seen wearing a green jacket and tan cargo pants.
Anyone who has any information, video or photographs that could be helpful to the investigation can contact the Tullahoma Police Department at 931-455-0530 or email information to jgore@tullahomatn.gov.