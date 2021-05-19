Prior to last weekend’s commencement activities, Tullahoma High School students had the opportunity to flex their career skills at the annual THS Career Day.
Held in the THS gymnasium, Career Day saw local area businesses, schools and representatives set up information booths, solicit applications from interested students and conduct mock interviews to guide students’ postsecondary plans.
Students from all grades, some as part of classroom assignments and others as interested in improving their interview skills, stopped by the gym from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, in order to take part in the day.
The school saw representatives from several local businesses, including law offices, National Aerospace Solutions, local restaurants, banks, utilities providers, nonprofits and even local government take part, either looking for interested applicants, providing general information about their organizations or assisting in the mock interviews.
Students presented resumes for mock interviewers to look over and provide helpful tips and tricks on how to improve them before answering questions about their high school career and future plans. All grade levels were present at the event, with younger students beginning to explore their post-high school futures and older students looking to hone their interview skills for college, technical school or post-secondary careers.
Mock interviewers then graded students’ interviews based on a provided rubric, noting where students excelled in their responses and where they might need improvement moving forward.
The event was organized by THS Assistant Principal and CTE Director Shari Zimmerman, with help from several teachers within the CTE program, school officials and community partners.