Two new judges have been elected and several candidates survived challenges from hopefuls on Election Day. Of the 35,325 total registered voters, just 7,422 voters cast their ballots in the primary races for the Democratic and Republican parties, a mere 21% of the electorate.
Coffee County voters opted to go with their incumbents in most of the county-wide and commission races during the May 3 primary elections, though some new faces have joined the county offices.
The big winners Tuesday night were Bobby Carter, Gerald Ewell, Craig Northcott, Chad Partin, Benton Bartlett and Jenny Anthony, as Coffee Countians opted for them to fill the seats of Circuit Court Judge Part II, General Sessions Judge Part II, District Attorney General, Sheriff and Circuit Court Clerk in the Republican primary. There were no Democratic candidates for any of these offices meaning they should be reelected to office officially during the August General Election since qualifications for those races has closed.
Carter bested opponent Eric Burch by nearly double, netting 4,215 votes to Burch’s 2,260. Carter’s total included 2,379 early votes, 1,772 Election Day ballots and 64 absentee votes. Burch netted 1,187 early votes, 1,036 Election Day votes and 37 absentee ballots. Carter will join Judge William Lockhart, who secured 5,100 complimentary votes in the Republican primary.
In the District Attorney race, Northcott ended the night with 3,767 total votes to challenger Felicia Walkup’s 2,815. Northcott’s total included 2,032 early votes, 1,664 Election Day tallies and 71 absentee ballots; Walkup had 1,605 early votes, 1,179 Election Day nods and 31 absentee votes.
In the General Sessions Judge Part II race, Gerald Ewell ended the night with 3,483 votes, including 1,899 from early voting, 1,524 on Election Day and 60 absentee, while Garth Segroves ended up 553 behind with 2,930 votes, including 1,644 during early voting, 1,237 on Election Day and 49 absentee. Ewell will join Judge Greg B. Perry on the circuit court bench of Coffee County. Perry secured 5,389 complimentary votes.
Incumbent Sheriff Chad Partin staved off a challenge from his own deputy, more than doubling School Resource Officer Alethia Smartt-Rawn’s total votes. Partin ended the night with 4,482 total votes, including 2,438 early votes, 1,972 Election Day nods and 72 absentee votes. Rawn netted 1,174 early votes, 855 Election Day votes and 31 absentee nods for a total of 2,060. Partin will now face opposition from Independents Brandon Tomberlin and Danny Ferrell in August.
Road Superintendent Benton Bartlett also survived a challenge from Republican Scott Hansert, besting him 3,523 to 2,661. Bartlett’s total included 50 absentee votes, 1,948 early and 1,525 Election Day votes. Hansert saw 1,174 Election Day votes, 1,443 early and 44 absentee. Barlett will face Democrat Ronnie Watts in August. Watts received 379 complementary votes in the Democratic primary.
Jenny Anthony, the current Circuit Court Clerk, who was appointed to the position after the resignation of Heather Hines Duncan last year, also earned enough votes to retain her seat over challenger Josh Morris. Anthony ended Election Night with 3,725 votes, including 2,023 early votes, another 1,640 on Election Day and 62 absentee, while Morris ended with 35 absentee votes, 1,552 early votes and 1,160 Election Day votes for a total of 2,727. She faces no opposition in August.
County Commission races
In the race for the newly-drawn Coffee County Commission races, the results were a mixed bag, with some incumbents retaining their seats in their new districts and others being beat out by newcomers.
In the new District 1, incumbent Helen DeBellis was bested by fellow incumbent Jimmy Hollandsworth and newcomer Benny Jones. Hollandsworth was the previous District 2 Commissioner; that district was absorbed into the new District 1. Hollandsworth won the race with a total of 423 votes, followed by Jones who netted 271. DeBellis ended the night with just 157 votes. There were no Democrats or Independents running for these commission seats, meaning Hollandsworth and Jones will represent the district.
The District 2 race saw Republicans Joey Hobbs and Claude Morse win the primary outright with 469 and 426 votes, respectively. They will face Democrat Mike Stein in the general election. Stein ended the night with 44 total votes. Morse was previously the District 3 Commissioner, while Hobbs was the old District 4 Commissioner.
The new District 3 race saw incumbent Commissioner Rose Ann Carden Smith retain her seat on the commission with 413 total votes. She will be joined by newcomer Laura Cason Nettles, who secured 394 votes. The two beat out the other two incumbent Commissioners Ashley Kraft, who only netted 288 votes, and Scarlett Taylor, who secured just 154.
The District 4 race saw two newcomers take the two available seats. Tim Brown secured the most votes with 626, while Joseph M. Hodge netted 454.
The District 5 winners on the Republican side were Missy Davis DeFord and Tim Morris. DeFord, the incumbent, netted 639 votes, while Morris snagged 611. They beat out Allen Parton, who only secured 371 votes. DeFord and Morris will face Democrat Bonnie Gamble in the general election, having secured 41 total votes in her primary.
District 6 Republicans Dennis Hunt and Terry Hershman were the winners of the primary race. Hunt, the incumbent, secured 534 votes, and Hershman snagged 473. They beat out newcomer Jon Holland, who snagged 259 votes. Hunt and Hershman will face an Independent candidate in the general, Bobby Bryan. Bryan is also an incumbent commissioner serving the previous District 5.
District 7 saw candidates in both the Republican and Democratic primaries. Republican Tina Reed ran unopposed as a newcomer to the county commission race and netted 251 complimentary votes. She will face off against two incumbent Democrats, Jackie Duncan and Rosemary Crabtree. Duncan ended Election Night with 54 votes, and Rosemary netted just 34 votes.
Two more incumbents, Dwight Miller and Tim Stubblefield, won their primary outright. Stubblefield was the big winner with 700 total votes to Miller’s 534. The two Republicans will face Independent Marian Galbraith in the general election.
The new District 9 saw incumbent Commissioner Lynn Sebourn retain his seat outright with 383 votes. He will be joined by Frank C.B. Watkins, who netted 330 votes. They beat out challenger Jenna Amacher, who only secured 213 votes.
Other county offices
The race for County Clerk saw Republican Melissa Northcott Anderson secure 5,106 complimentary votes. Anderson will face off against incumbent Clerk Theresa McFadden, who is running as an Independent, in the general election in August.
The public defender’s race saw John E. Nicoll retain his seat with 5,100 complimentary votes, as there were no Democratic candidates qualified and there will be no Independents running in the general.
Republican Judd Matheny also received a slew of complimentary votes in the primary, securing 5,495 votes. He will face Independent Margaret Cunningham in the general election.
County Trustee John Marchesoni also received complimentary votes—5,669 of them. He has no challenger, therefore won another term as trustee outright this election.
Register of Deeds Donna Robison Tonney received 5,420 complimentary votes, as she ran unopposed and faces no challenger in the general.
In the Constable races, no candidate qualified for the party primaries; however, one person opted to run as an Independent and will move straight to the general: Milton Stanley. The same is happening with Seat 2, as no Republican or Democrat qualified, but Independent Carl D. Wilson will move to the general. In Seat 3, however, will be filled by one member of each party. Republican James V. Sanders Jr. netted himself 1,912 complimentary votes, and Democrat Brian D. Coate snagged 149.
The Road Commissioner races saw only one Independent candidate qualify for the Seat 1 race. Independent Jeff Bush will move straight to the general. There were no qualifying candidates for Seat 2. Seat 3 saw Republican Carolyn Beaty Duke net 842 complimentary Republican votes and no Democrat qualify. She will face Independent James Randy Kennedy in the general. Seat 4 also saw no Republican or Democrat qualify, but Independent James “Jamie” Weaver will move on to the general election.
School board races
In the Coffee County School Board race, which became a partisan issue for the first time this year, Seat 1 only had one person qualify in the Republican primary and none in the Democratic primary. Republican Thomas E. Ballard secured 1,617 complimentary votes in the primary. He will face Independents Freda K. Jones and Gordon Matthews in the general election in August. Seat 2 saw outgoing Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell and Brent Parsley win outright, as there were no Democratic or Independent candidates who qualified. Parsley took the top spot with 1,235 votes to Cordell’s 1,072. Parsley will receive a four-year term, and Cordell a two-year term. Seat 3 Republican candidate Jennifer Peacock Hodge netted 1,939 complimentary votes in her primary. She will face four different Independent candidates in the general: Josh Frederik, Brett Henley, Michael L. Ray and Kathy Rose.
The City of Manchester School Board race saw Republican Travis Hillis win his primary spot with 1,019 votes. He will join two Independents on the board, as voters were to choose three people for that position. Those Independents are Lisa Lovelady Gregory and Prater Powell.
For the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education, Republican Gigi Robison netted 1,522 complimentary votes. She will join Independent Sid Hill on the school board, as there were only two seats open.