With the drunk driving case against Secretary of State Tre Hargett set for hearing on Sept. 8, focus has turned to his driving of a state-owned vehicle at the time of his arrest and an investigation that will be overseen by his own office.

Hargett was pulled over just after midnight on June 17 as he was leaving a bar in Tullahoma, sometime after he had reportedly attended Bonnaroo. Police said they observed him fail to safely maintain his lanes of travel and pulled him over. Police noted he smelled of an intoxicant, had glassy eyes and performed poorly on his field sobriety test, leading them to arrest him on suspicion of DUI.