With the drunk driving case against Secretary of State Tre Hargett set for hearing on Sept. 8, focus has turned to his driving of a state-owned vehicle at the time of his arrest and an investigation that will be overseen by his own office.
Hargett was pulled over just after midnight on June 17 as he was leaving a bar in Tullahoma, sometime after he had reportedly attended Bonnaroo. Police said they observed him fail to safely maintain his lanes of travel and pulled him over. Police noted he smelled of an intoxicant, had glassy eyes and performed poorly on his field sobriety test, leading them to arrest him on suspicion of DUI.
While his preliminary appearance came July 14, his case has been set for Sept. 8 in General Sessions Court and will be one of the first cases heard by new General Sessions Judge Gerald Ewell Jr., who will take over Sept. 1 for long time General Sessions Judge Jere Ledsinger. Ewell was elected new judge and will take the oath of office prior to Hargett’s case coming before him.
With the criminal case on limbo, it has been learned that an investigation into his use of the state vehicle which he was driving at the time of his arrest is also in limbo – a case that is to be investigated by his own office.
In documents concerning the state-mandated probe, it was learned that Hargett’s assistant commissioner informed the state’s general services division that the investigation into misuse of a state vehicle should be postponed until the criminal case is resolved. However, under state policy, such an investigation is to be completed less than 30 days after there has been a report of wrongdoing.
It is not known if the general services division will press forward in enforcing the policy and/or if Hargett’s staff will remain in charge of the investigation into misuse of government property.
Should Hargett be convicted of DUI, he will be required to serve 48 hours behind bars and lose his driving privileges for one year.