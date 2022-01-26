Three Nashville men suspected in the stick up of Manchester Cash Express last week have been arrested after a botched attempt to hold up the Woodbury location of the financial institution Tuesday, Jan. 25.
According to Manchester Police Department, three black males suspected of a string of Cash Express hold ups attempted to rob the Woodbury location, but that finding the door locked, left the scene but not before police were notified. However, lawmen were on their trail before they could get away and a subsequent pursuit ended up in Wilson County where law enforcement deployed spike strips in Mount Juliet.
According to MPD, the vehicle wrecked and burst into flames. The suspects fled the flaming car and then led officers on a foot pursuit before being arrested.
The robberies will reportedly be prosecuted federally, meaning the suspects could spend more time behind bars if convicted.
The trio charged in the heists include Jaquan Brown, 21, Marques Newsom, 21, Quenterius Anton Lewis, 21, all of Nashville.
Manchester Police Department Assistant Chief Adam Floied said the Cash Express robberies were not connected to the Melrose Market hold up which happened around the same time frame. The Melrose Market robbery, police suspect, is connected to ones in Franklin County and in Jackson County, Ala.
Investigator Bryan Eldridge encourages the public to report suspicious activity.
"It's easier to say I’m glad it was nothing, rather than I wish I would have called. Better safe than sorry," Eldridge said.