This past week both Tullahoma and Manchester chambers of commerce held a joint grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony to welcome Catholic Charities, Diocese of Nashville to Coffee County.
The family resource center is located at 103 S.E. Atlantic St. next to Southern Electric. The center in Coffee County is one of 10 family resource centers Catholic Charities opening in Middle Tennessee counties as part of its Tennessee Serves Neighbors Program. Catholic Charities County Expansion Program Director Melissa Lowe told attendees the family resource center was designed to serve low-income families and offer assistance with food access, rent and mortgage payments, utilities, housing challenges, individual and family counseling with licensed professionals, help to apply for government programs, job readiness classes and workforce skills training.
Both executive directors for the Tullahoma and Manchester chambers of commerce - Hope Nunley and Kate Riddle – thanked everyone for attending and said any time they can come and work together is always a special time.
“We love to come together and work together whenever we can and today is a special for both chambers to have this joint event,” Nunley said.
“I echo those remarks,” Riddle said. “Coffee County is growing and with that growth comes avid need, so when we have nonprofits that can support our people to have a better quality of life and be great citizens of the county and the cities they represent is a good day too.”
Catholic Charities Executive Director Judy Orr said Catholic Charities believes it is important for them to identify and partner with local nonprofit organizations and resources in the community to better serve those in need and to complement their services as well. She also emphasized that while they are part of the Diocese of Nashville, the center is not just “Catholics helping Catholics,” as a long-standing tradition for Catholic charity organizations is to help communities.
“Our mission is ‘following Christ’s example, we recognize the dignity of all people, and we serve our neighbors,’ and that’s real simply what needs to happen,” Orr said.
Lowe ended on a personal note that she was baptized, confirmed and had her first communion St. Paul’s School. She said her parents moved from St. Louis to Tullahoma in the 1950’s when her father to a position as an electrical engineer at AEDC.
“We were a part of that great migration to Tullahoma in the 1950’s,” Orr said. “I have fond memories of my time in Tullahoma so I’m pleased to serve on that level.”
Orr then opened the floor for anyone locally to add any comments. Dot Watson of the Literacy Council thanked Catholic Charities for providing space for the Adult Education program to hold classes.
“We really appreciate what you are affording us, for making it possible for our classes to go on and to help those who need a high school equivalency diploma,” Watson said.
Orr said that was music to their ears as that is exactly what they want to do in partnering with other organizations. Former city administrator Jody Baltz, Coffee County Executive Administrative Assistant Roxanne Patton and Jack Hagopian of the Knights of Columbus 3991 welcomed Catholic Charities to Coffee County.
The county family resource center’s Program Coordinator Margie Stevenson said she was happy with the turnout as they were able to make connections to the community, as well as seeing people coming out to see what they were about.
“We are here, we are ready serve and we want people to come on out and let us help,” Stevenson said.
For more information, go to catholiccharities.org or call 931-563-7770.