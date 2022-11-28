A thief unwittingly filmed himself stealing a surveillance camera from the backyard of a Sherwood Drive residence. The thief then unknowingly captured himself on video selling the stolen camera to another person. Police then followed the still live feed from the stolen camera to the living room of the person who allegedly bought the stolen property.
The alleged thief, Jonathan James Frazier, 35, is charged with larceny for the incident that was caught on video from the moment the camera was stolen until police found the stolen camera.
Police were contacted by the victim who had been alerted to movement at the camera over his cellphone. While watching the video from the cellphone he realized someone had stolen the camera but were apparently unaware that the camera was still rolling.
The video then reportedly shows the camera being transported in a backpack as the live feed continued until the camera was pulled out of the backpack.
“The video continues and it shows the same white male suspect from the previous recording pulling the camera out of the bag and selling it to a male subject that (police) were able to identify,” the police report revealed, noting the man who purchased the still working camera even called his girlfriend by name on the video. Police noted they were familiar with the couple and knew where they lived.
“(The victim) was able to pull up the live feed of the camera and it showed the living room at (Oakwood Drive, where the purchaser lives),” the report revealed, noting police then went to the residence and found the camera which was still putting out a live feed. The man who had purchased the camera reportedly admitted to buying it from Frazier and told them where to find the man who had sold him the stolen merchandise. Frazier was then found and cited into court to answer to the theft. He reportedly confessed to stealing the camera when confronted by police.