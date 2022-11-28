Police lights for crimes

A thief unwittingly filmed himself stealing a surveillance camera from the backyard of a Sherwood Drive residence. The thief then unknowingly captured himself on video selling the stolen camera to another person. Police then followed the still live feed from the stolen camera to the living room of the person who allegedly bought the stolen property.

The alleged thief, Jonathan James Frazier, 35, is charged with larceny for the incident that was caught on video from the moment the camera was stolen until police found the stolen camera.