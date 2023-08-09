The Hands-On Science Center is inviting residents to its “biggest, best” Birthday Bash yet Saturday, Aug. 19, to celebrate 33 years since the signing of the charter.
The event was originally scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 12, however due to weather concerns the event was pushed back to Aug. 19.
The free admission event, presented by Ascend Federal Credit Union, will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature free crafts, free science shows, free family competitions, fundraising games, food, bounce houses and more. There will also be free giveaways to the first 100 children.
One of the main exhibits at the birthday bash will be the ribbon cutting for the new "a-MAZE-ing Science" exhibit, sponsored by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, which will take place at 10:15 a.m. Saturday.
The outdoor exhibit was announced in November 2022 when David W. Saylers, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, stopped by the science center to present HOSC Executive Director Sean Amidon a grant of $78,723. The grant was about tire recycling and reusing rubber so the new exhibit is a maze that will use crumb rubber, crushed up tires, and build a maze with lumber made by recycled tires. The original date for the unveiling of the exhibit was in March but due to weather conditions not being favorable at the time it was postponed.
Prior to the event, HOSC hosted the "a-MAZE-ing Science" preview event Saturday, July 29, to give sneak preview of the maze, and presented cash prizes to those who took competed in the “Challenge the Maze Race.” First place won $40, second was $25 and third place took home $15. The event was sponsored by Christopher Equipment Inc., who also helped with providing the exhibit’s construction.
HOSC is located at 101 Mitchell Blvd and business hours for the science center are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit HOSC’s Facebook page, its website at hosc.org, call 931-455-8387 or email info@hosctn.org.