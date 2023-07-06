Cell Tower tech
Photo provided

A proposed Faulk and Foster Tower by Verizon on Noah Road hit a snag at the June 27 County Planning Commission over what some counties dub "fall-zone requirements" that restrict how closely it can be built to a property line.

The tower’s site plan called for the 250-foot tower to be located within 200 feet of the land owner, Kenneth Roberts’ property line.

