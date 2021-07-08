Centerstone is spreading awareness about Post Traumatic Stress Disorder while bringing awareness to available treatments.
Venée Hummel is a certified clinician at the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Centerstone and said it was important to talk about PTSD to lower the stigma associated with it and to show treatments are available.
“The more we talk about something, ideally, stigma goes down and hopefully shows people that there is help available to get treatment and get better,” Hummel said.
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health condition some people experience after seeing or living through a traumatic event or any situation where there is a perceived threat. These traumatic events range from natural disasters, shootings, car accidents, the death of a loved one, sexual assaults, abuse or any other negative event that has a significant impact on one or more people. According to Centerstone, the anniversary of a traumatic event can bring about several days or weeks of anxiety, nightmares, depression and flashbacks.
According to Hummel, for PTSD Awareness Month the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic does many outreach events in the community, collaborating with other partners and being present at events to have target conversations about PTSD to normalize the conversation and show there are treatments.
The clinic started as a collaboration effort between the Cohen Veterans Network and Centerstone, where the clinic in Clarksville was opened in 2017. The Cohen Veterans Network was started in 2016 by philanthropist Steven A. Cohen with the mission to serve post 9/11 veterans, active duty servicemen and women and their families with high leveled, evidenced-based treatment regardless of their discharged status or ability to pay.
“We want to eliminate as many barriers as we can to connect some of the most deserving in our country with high quality care,” Hummel said.
She added that anyone can be affected by PTSD regardless of age, gender, sexual orientation and so on and anyone who has experienced more trauma in their life or have a higher likelihood of experiencing trauma are more likely to develop PTSD.
“It can happen to any of us, because trauma is possible to happen to anyone,” Hummel said.
Fortunately, there are treatment options available at the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic. Those treatments are cognitive process therapy, prolonged exposure therapy and eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR) therapy.
Cognitive process therapy is a 12-session therapy that focuses on the thoughts we have related to trauma and views on ourselves and others of the world that keep us stuck, like self-blaming and thinking the world is dangerous, people can’t be trusted and thinking yourself as a bad person.
Prolonged exposure therapy is an eight-to-15 session therapy that focuses more on the behavioral side. According to Hummel, people with PTSD tend to avoid things that are objectively safe if it causes anxiety or avoid the topic related to the trauma. The idea of the therapy is to understand that talking about the trauma isn’t the same as reliving the trauma.
“We work with clients that help them to approach and engage in life where they have been avoiding,” Hummel said.
EMDR a psychotherapy that enables people to heal from the symptoms and emotional distress that are the result of disturbing life experiences. Repeated studies show that by using EMDR therapy people can experience the benefits of psychotherapy that once took years to make a difference.
For Hummel, the importance of the awareness month is to show that PTSD doesn’t have to be a chronic, lifetime challenge and recovery is possible.
“I hope someone would get out of PTSD Awareness Month is that there are treatments out there available to you, that you are worthy of and it is possible to get back on that path of natural recovery,” she said.
The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Centerstone is located on 775 Weatherly Drive in Clarksville. For more information on the clinic, go to cohenveterans.org. To make an appointment call 931-221-3850.
Anyone seeking treatment options and not connected to the military can go to centerstoneconnect.org or call Centerstone at 1-877-467-313.