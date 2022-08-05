The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) held their annual Creating Educational Opportunities (CEO) breakfast before the start of the school year, hosted by East Lincoln Elementary School.
Guests included local business owners, school administration and staff, and governmental officials, including Mayor Ray Knowis and Tullahoma City Schools Director of Schools Catherine Stephens.
Attendees were treated to a Chick-fil-A breakfast and provided with the opportunity to engage with other CEO members on collaborative projects for the upcoming school year.
Discussions surrounding the theme for the 66th Annual Tullahoma Christmas Parade emerged during the meeting, in addition to plans for teacher lunches, field trips, and more.
Creating Educational Opportunities started over 30 years ago when a group of leaders from local businesses and educators spent several months exploring the possibility of a partnership program in Tullahoma.
The initial program was launched in the spring of 1990 with partnerships between 8 Tullahoma Schools (including Adult Literacy Program) and 15 businesses.
In 1999, the CEO program became a part of the TACC. TACC oversees and coordinates with the teacher representatives, principals, business partners and Tullahoma City Schools to continue to improve and grow the CEO program and education in our community.
Today, each school/business partner has a CEO Representative. They provide the Chamber with information of activity goals and outcomes, special requests, needs and ideas. The information provided helps the Chamber to monitor and inform the partners of the program’s progress and gives the Chamber information for news releases to be published in the monthly Chamber newsletter, The Tullahoma News and the Chamber website.