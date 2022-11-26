CFMT logo

Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center has received a grant from The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. The $6,000 grant will support trauma-focused mental health services for children in Coffee County.

“Thanks to the support of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, we will help children heal from trauma,” said Ivy Petty, chairperson of the Coffee County CAC board. “We are able to provide services to children because we receive support from givers, such as The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. We are grateful for every grant and every donation.”