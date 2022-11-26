Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center has received a grant from The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. The $6,000 grant will support trauma-focused mental health services for children in Coffee County.
“Thanks to the support of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, we will help children heal from trauma,” said Ivy Petty, chairperson of the Coffee County CAC board. “We are able to provide services to children because we receive support from givers, such as The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. We are grateful for every grant and every donation.”
The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, a charitable organization dedicated to enriching the quality of life in the 40 Middle Tennessee counties it serves, has announced $2,802,040 in grants to 432 nonprofit organizations as part of the 2022 annual grant making process.
“The work of our nonprofit partners has never been more important as we watch needs emerge and evolve in this community,” said Ellen Lehman, president of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. “The Community Foundation is honored to connect generosity with need through these annual grants and other avenues throughout the year, but we couldn’t have an impact without the array of quality nonprofits offering solutions to our community’s needs and vital services to our neighbors.”
The Community Foundation awards discretionary grants annually from its unrestricted and field-of-interest funds through an open application process to Middle Tennessee nonprofits addressing community needs and benefiting the well-being of citizens through valuable programs and innovative services. More information on the grant process is online at www.cfmt.org.
When the most vulnerable members of the community experience abuse and need help, they find a safe place and support at Coffee County Children's Advocacy Center. Coffee County CAC serves children who have experienced severe abuse through prevention, education and intervention. To learn more about Coffee County CAC, visit www.coffeecoutycac.org.
The Community Foundation exists to promote and facilitate giving in the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee and beyond. It does this by accepting gifts of any size from anyone at any time and by empowering individuals, families, companies, nonprofits and communities to respond to needs and opportunities that matter. The Community Foundation works with people who have great hearts, whether or not they have great wealth, to craft solutions that reflect their intentions and goals. For more information, call 615-321-4939 or visit www.cfmt.org.