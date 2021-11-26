In less than two weeks, the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association. The three finalists in each category were announced by Mike Keith and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel in a live video stream. Among that number will be Tullahoma’s five-star kicker, Justus Chadwick who has made the final cut and is one of the three finalists for Mr. Football Kicker of the Year.
A banquet will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville to recognize the finalists listed below and the winner in each category. Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live video stream of the awards will be provided on the Tennessee Titans website.
Five semifinalists in each classification were announced on November 4. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. The top kicker in the state, regardless of classification, will also be recognized with a Mr. Football Award.
A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2021 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
"We are very appreciative of the Tennessee Titans for their continued support of these awards,” stated Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “Having the awards presented at Nissan Stadium will provide a very special atmosphere for these outstanding student-athletes.”
This is the 37th year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The other semi-finalists will each receive a certificate.
Joining Chadwick on the podium as finalists are Upton Bellenfant of Stewarts Creek and George Laster of Brentwood Academy.