The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) is set to celebrate the past year at its annual Membership Celebration early next month, and are still accepting nominations for businesses and individuals until this Friday, Jan. 20.
The 2022 TACC Membership Celebration will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 at the Manchester Coffee County Conference Center, located at 147 Hospitality Blvd., in Manchester. The annual banquet is sponsored by FirstBank and Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital.
According to chamber officials, social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. with dinner and the program following at 6:30 p.m.
Each year, the chamber honors businesses and individuals in the categories of Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, CEO Partner of the Year and Citizen of the Year. Chamber officials are still accepting nominations from the community to individuals and businesses that made an impact on the community in their respective fields over 2022 to be nominated for the awards.
Last year’s winners in those categories were Fuel So Good for Small Business of the Year, Tullahoma Utilities Authority for Business of the Year, Ascend Federal Credit Union for CEO Partner of the Year and Dot Watson Citizen of the Year.
Admission to the celebration is $75 a person or $850 for a ten person table with signage. For more information contact the chamber at tullahomachamber@tullahoma.org.