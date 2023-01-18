5A - TACC Banquet graphic.jpg

The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) is set to celebrate the past year at its annual Membership Celebration early next month, and are still accepting nominations for businesses and individuals until this Friday, Jan. 20.

The 2022 TACC Membership Celebration will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 at the Manchester Coffee County Conference Center, located at 147 Hospitality Blvd., in Manchester. The annual banquet is sponsored by FirstBank and Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital.