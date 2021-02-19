The annual membership celebration banquet for the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce has a new date and a new format for this year, chamber officials announced.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, chamber officials announced earlier this month that the annual membership celebration would take on a virtual format rather than an in-person gathering.
This week, chamber officials also announced the virtual banquet would also be postponed until later in the quarter. Traditionally, the chamber banquet is held at the end of January or the beginning of February. This year's banquet is now scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, March 4.
"Join us for a very special night recognizing leaders in community and business in your very own home," an announcement from the chamber read.
Sponsors for this year's awards banquet are FirstBank and Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital. Awards sponsor is Ascend Federal Credit Union.
For information on how to attend this year's banquet, contact the chamber at www.tullahoma.org.