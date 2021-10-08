The month of October marks 100 years since the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce was incorporated and they are celebrating all month long.
Chamber officials kicked off the celebration with a 100th anniversary ribbon cutting Thursday, Oct. 7, at the chamber offices at 135 W. Lincoln St. with members of the board directors, ambassadors, city officials and community members on hand for the celebration.
“We’re happy that board members, ambassadors, city leadership and community members joined us for this event,” TACC Executive Director Hope Nunley said. “It meant so much to us for everyone who showed up. You never forget the people that showed up on your special day and we really appreciate everyone who took the time out to join us.”
Nunley thanked board member Nancy Fuller for leading the TACC anniversary committee who spent the last year organizing and planning the centennial celebration for the month.
Since Nunley took over as Executive Director of the chamber in January 2017, and Tisha Fritz joined on as the Membership Director in 2019, she said she’s proud of the membership growth with the chamber as well as hosting chamber events like Women Impacting the Community, the upcoming “40 Under 40” mixer and the Tullahoma Christmas parade.
“Of course the community-favorited Christmas parade is always a huge undertaking and I’m very proud of it as it’s a way we end the year with a special occasion,” Nunley said.
She added she was thankful for the strong leadership in the TACC board of directors as well as the ambassadors and volunteers who help out with their efforts in the community.
“We have an incredible group of ambassadors and wonderful volunteers that we truly would not be able to do what we do for the community without all those people. We are very grateful,” Nunley said.
The chamber is also having a fundraiser where they are asking members to make a one-time donation of $100 to help celebrate 100 years.
“We felt the effects of the current climate just like everybody else and so we’re hoping that 100 people donate $100 to celebrate,” Nunley said.
Along with the ribbon cutting ceremony, the chamber will be hosting its 100th Birthday Bash on Thursday, Oct. 21, and it will be free to attend. Nunley said they have invited past presidents of the board and are inviting the current board and ambassadors in the community to join in on the celebration. There will be an updated announcement on the venue soon.
To wrap up the month festivities, Nunley said the chamber will announce the grand marshal for the 65th annual Tullahoma Christmas parade at its Chamber Coffee, which she said will get people excited about the parade and make them want to be take part in it.
For more about the chamber, go to tullahoma.org, visit their social media pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, call 455-5497 or visit the chamber during business hours at 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.