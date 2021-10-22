The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its 40 honorees for its “40 under 40” event later this month.
In a Facebook Live Wednesday, Oct. 20, TACC Executive Director Hope Nunley and chair of the “40 under 40” event committee Chelsy Campbell revealed the nominees for the event. According to Nunley the chamber received 57 nominees.
“Thank you to everyone who took the time to nominate,” Nunley said. “This is going to be an exciting event.”
The “40 under 40” mixer is scheduled to take place from 5—7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at The Honeysuckle at Twin Creeks in Winchester at 215 Slip-A Way where the chamber will recognize those individuals nominated. Campbell said there will be food, drinks and a cash bar as they honor the nominees as well as a silent auction and there will be a people’s choice award opportunity.
“We’re just looking forward to celebrate these 40 finalists that make an impact in our community,” Campbell said.
Nunley echoed the sentiment and said it was important for the chamber to recognize the young professionals in the community, and praised all the nominees for being young professionals making an impact in the community.
The 40 honorees are Adam Carlton, All and Jenna Morris, Andrew Rice, Andy Warren, Angela Cardwell, Ashley Abraham, Ashley Kraft, Blair Rogers, Chad Marcum, Dr. Colin Bills, Davis McCord, Derek Maness, Diana Murray, Dr. Clint Epley, Emily Raths, Erica Marino, Erin McCullough, Dr. Ginny Barton, James Fuller, Jamie Davenport, Jared and Macy Olive, Jennifer Moody, Jessica Moody, Jessica Lawton, Jessica London, Jon and Kristen Carroll, Josh Clarey, Dr. Joshua Cole, Kari Clarey, Kate Cataldo, Katie Davenport, Kristin Breyette, Kristin Luna, Mary Lambeth Gomez, Matt Layton, Megan Hershman, Noland Gomez, Rachel Ferrell, Rebecca French, Rupa Blackwell and Zach Birdsong.
Tickets for the event are available through the chamber’s website and cost $40 each.