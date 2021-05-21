The seventh annual Women Impacting the Community saw four local women honored for their contributions to the community in the areas of business, community service, education and lifetime achievement.
Hosted by the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce, the annual luncheon seeks to honor women’s achievements in the community in the four areas of service. This year’s event was sponsored by SmartBank; awards were sponsored and created by Woodard’s Diamonds & Design; nominees’ tables were sponsored by Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital; and dessert was provided by Water’s Edge Chocolates.
The featured speaker at this year’s luncheon was retired Air Force Col. Beverly Lee. Lee spoke of her time working with Hollywood movie executives on military realities for films such as “War of the Worlds.” She also explored what changes and advancements in technology would look like over the next decade, such as the growing popularity of driver-less cars, tele-medicine appointments and the rising number of robots that currently and will continue to replace human workers.
“We need to help transform our community and prepare it for what’s going to happen over the next ten years,” she said. “Most importantly, we have to prepare our children.
“As long as they love to learn, technology won’t be something to be feared; but it will something they can embrace for the good of humanity.”
Twelve finalists – three in each category – were named by the chamber earlier this month. Finalists in business were Catherine Murray, Ashley Abraham and Tanna Heathcott. For community service, finalists were Peggy Palmer, Susan Haley and Maribeth Hartin. Education finalists were Kim Uselton, Ann Baldwin and Catherine Stephens. Finalists for lifetime achievement were Lynda Martin, Peggy Burton and Kathryn Hopkins.
Honorees
The business winner was Tanna Heathcott, a recent addition to the Tullahoma community who made the town her home. Heathcott works as a financial advisor for Edward Jones Investments and is the past president of the chamber ambassador program. She currently serves on the executive committee for the chamber ambassadors, as well as the board of directors for the Tullahoma Kiwanis Club and the Noon Rotary Club.
Heathcott said she was honored just to be nominated and could not believe she won.
“When God called me to move here three years ago, I did not know what a wonderful community I would have to embrace me with open arms,” she said. “It feels so good to love what you do and to say at 26 you know you’re going to be doing the same thing for the rest of your life with the same company.”
Maribeth Hartin was named the community service winner for 2021. Hartin is “an active and vibrant part of our community,” Chamber Executive Director Hope Sartain Nunley said. She is an active member of the Lannom Memorial Library Board, HorsePlay Inc., Come to the Table and more, and frequently volunteers with the Tullahoma Day Care Center Tour of Homes, Life Choices Pregnancy Support Center, Trinity Care Center, Tullahoma Fine Arts Center and Partners for Healing. Her husband, John, is a celebrated woodworker who routinely donates works of wood art for nonprofit benefits and charity functions to sell as a fundraiser.
Hartin said volunteering in town with the plentiful amount of nonprofits is one of the best things all Tullahomans can do. Since she retired, Hartin said she was able to devote more time to area nonprofits, helping them make Tullahoma a better community for all. She thanked her nominator for all the kind words said about her and encouraged everyone to get out and volunteer as much as they could.
In the field of education, longtime vocal coach and choir director Ann Baldwin, who retired from the Tullahoma City Schools system after 40 years in music education, was named the 2021 winner. Baldwin was described as direct and no-nonsense, as well as firm in what she believes in. Baldwin has led the Tullahoma Civic Choir for many years, in addition to continuing to offer vocal lessons even in her retirement. Baldwin was also the driving force behind the creation of the Tullahoma High School show choir program the AristoCATS.
Baldwin said she was “so appreciative” of the honor, thanking students, parents, fellow teachers, administrators, friends and more for their continued support over the years. By having the same goals and working with each other toward them, they were able to succeed, she said.
“Thank you so much,” she told the crowd.
The last award given out was for lifetime achievement. The 2021 winner in this category was Peggy Burton. Burton was described as one of the most passionate supporters of the arts in the Tullahoma area. Burton has “shared her love of music throughout her years in the area,” Nunley said, citing the many accomplishments Burton is involved with, including the South Jackson Civic Association, Peggy Burton’s South Jackson Goes Country, the South Jackson Street Band, Jazz on Jackson and many more.
Burton said she was proud to represent South Jackson Civic Center, as it has brought music and arts to the community for so many years.
“I’m honored,” she said. “Thank you so very much.”