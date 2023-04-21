The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce has announced this year’s nominees for Women Impacting the Community.
The list of the 32 nominated women will be narrowed down to 12 finalists for the four categories of women in the Tullahoma community making a difference in the areas of business, education, community service and lifetime achievement. The finalists will be announced at a later date and the winners will be named at the Women Impacting the Community luncheon.
The list of this year’s nominees are: Andrea Muse, Ashley Abraham, Bertha Smith, Beverly Lee, Caren Gabriel, Cassy Huffman Grow, Charle Coffey, Cindy Emmanuel, Deborah Rackley, Deborah Sanders, Dr. Amy Nickels, Dr. April Norris, Emily Raths, Heather Bohannon-Iyama, Jane McChesney, Jenny Comstock, Jessie Schewe, Joanna Reynolds, Kayla White, Kelleye Watts, Kelly Lapczynski, Kim Uselton, Kris Lowrance, Lynda C. Welty, Melisa Richard, Rikki Tucker, Rose Mines, Rosemary Golden, Sara Stanton, Sernobia McGee, Stephanie Thompson and Tracie Welton Burnett.
This year’s awards luncheon will take place at noon Tuesday, May 9, at The Atlantic Venue located at 205 N.W. Atlantic St. Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased by visiting the chamber’s website, emailing tullahomachamber@tullahoma.org or by calling 931-455-5497.
The event will be sponsored by SmartBank, Woodard’s Diamonds & Design and Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital. This year’s featured speaker will be Tullahoma High School Criminal Justice teacher Dr. Monica Blake-Beasley.