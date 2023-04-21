1A - WIC 2023.jpg

The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce has announced this year’s nominees for Women Impacting the Community.

The list of the 32 nominated women will be narrowed down to 12 finalists for the four categories of women in the Tullahoma community making a difference in the areas of business, education, community service and lifetime achievement. The finalists will be announced at a later date and the winners will be named at the Women Impacting the Community luncheon.

