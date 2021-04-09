Although the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce skipped its March coffee due to COVID-19, April and May already have a few events lined up.
In April, a ribbon cutting for Anna Mouse House took place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 7; additionally, the monthly coffees will return this month when Tullahoma Utilities Authority hosts the next coffee. The coffee is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 27 at TUA. The utility company is located at 901 S. Jackson St.
Then in May, the chamber has another 5K race planned, building off the success of the November Wobble Gobble 5K. The TACC Spring 5K has not yet released the route, and registration is forthcoming. Early bird registration will continue until April 30 and is $30 per person. After April 30, registration rises to $40 up to race day.
Soon after the 5K, the annual Women Impacting the Community (WIC) luncheon is scheduled for noon Tuesday, May 18, at Lakewood Golf and Country Club. The annual event honors women who make an impact in their community in different areas, including education, community service, business and lifetime achievement. The luncheon is sponsored by Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital and Woodard’s Diamonds and Design.
The keynote speaker for this year’s event is Col. Beverly Lee (USAF-retired). Tickets are $25 per person, and seating is limited.
Nominations for WIC have not yet gone live; check future editions of The News for when they do.