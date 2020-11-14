The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce is currently seeking nominations for dedicated individuals to serve on its board of directors.
The chamber recently announced it was seeking six individuals to serve two three-year terms on its board starting in January. These new members will replace outgoing board members, which include Max Christopher of Christopher Equipment, JR Raines of Cubic, Josh Clarey of Housholder Artman, Andrew Rice with CFC Recycling, Kenny Saunders of Lakewood Golf & Country Club and Andy Whitt of Jack Daniel Distillery.
According to the chamber, Rice, Clarey and Whitt are still eligible to serve another term on the board, as they are only completing their first term of service.
In order to be considered for nomination to the board, nominees must be current voting members of TACC who are willing to serve on the board.
The nominee does not need to be a manager or owner of a business in order to be considered, according to the chamber. Employees, as well as owners and managers, are qualified to serve on the board.
Nominees should also have a “strong belief in the ethics, community involvement and purpose of TACC,” be available to attend the monthly board meetings and serve on projects including the annual golf tournaments, Christmas parade and membership celebration, among others. They must also have been an active member of the chamber for at least one year.
The nominees will be presented for consideration to the TACC Nominating Committee before being contacted to verify their willingness to serve, according to the chamber. The selected candidates will be submitted for approval at the December board meeting and introduced at the annual General Membership Meeting and Celebration.
Nominations must be received by the chamber no later than 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23. To obtain a copy of the nomination form, visit the chamber website at www.tullahoma.org.