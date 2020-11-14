Tullahoma, TN (37388)

Today

Clear skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.