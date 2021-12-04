The annual Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce membership celebration will take place the first Friday in February, Chamber officials announced recently.
Each year, the chamber gathers with members, ambassadors, board members and more to celebrate the past year’s accomplishments and welcome new officers for the year ahead at its annual banquet. Last year’s celebration was converted to a virtual format in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year’s celebration is back to in-person, Executive Director Hope Sartain Nunley revealed at the most recent Chamber Coffee.
The event, celebrating a Centennial of Service in light of the chamber’s centennial anniversary this year, will take place at the Manchester-Coffee County Conference Center Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. The chamber requests all those looking to attend to “Save the Date” in order to celebrate 100 years of membership and service to the community.
More information on the event will be revealed as the date draws closer.