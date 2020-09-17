The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a second golf tournament in order to give fans of the fairway another chance to showcase their skills.
According to TACC Executive Director Hope Sartain, the Fall Chamber Classic, sponsored by First Bank, is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 25 at the Lakewood Golf & Country Club.
The tournament will function just as the summer tournament, with a four-person scramble. Cost is $400 per team, and there is a 25 team cap. The $400 price tag includes lunch and cart rental, per Sartain.
Lunch and registration will begin at noon, with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
The need for a second fundraiser was borne out of the cancellation of this year’s Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, according to Sartain. The chamber mans a beer booth each summer and brings in a nice chunk of change each year from it. Because this year’s festival was canceled, Sartain said the chamber needed to host another fundraiser to try to recoup some of the financial losses taken when Bonnaroo was canceled.
“We are just doing this as a replacement fundraiser,” she told The News. “It’s something that’s safe right now and people feel comfortable doing, so we’re trying to take advantage of this nice fall weather.”
Just like the summer tournament, there will be three flights, with a first, second and third place prizes for each flight. Flight sponsors include 4 the Win Cigars, Coffee County Bank and Jack Daniel’s, according to Sartain.
For more information on the tournament, contact the chamber at 455-5497.