A man faces felony assault charges for allegedly fracturing a man’s skull after the reported victim threw a bicycle at his car.
The suspect, Justin Beck, 31, is charged with aggravated assault for the head injuries suffered by Terry Ashley, 48. He could face three to six years in prison if convicted of the count.
His charges come after Ashley was found lying on the side of South Maple Street bleeding from his head. He was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville for treatment, and lawmen learned he had suffered injuries including skull fractures, orbital socket fractures, a sinus cavity fracture, an ear drum injury and bleeding and swelling of the brain.
When police talked to witnesses they were told that Ashley and a woman got into an argument and that Ashley had tried to assault her. The same witnesses said Beck and the woman got in a car and were driving away when Ashley heaved a bike through the back window of the vehicle. At that point they say Beck got out and a fight ensued.
“Mr. Beck got Mr. Ashley to the ground where he continued to stomp on his head,” witnesses told police.
Police have not revealed the long-range prognosis for Ashley, although at last report he was stable and talking.