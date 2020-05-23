Weichert Realtors - Joe Orr & Associates is proud to announce that Charlie Gonzales has joined their Tullahoma office as an affiliated broker.
Gonzales will be assisting home buyers and sellers in Coffee, Franklin, Bedford and Moore counties with all their real estate needs.
“Charlie is an incredible addition to our team of talented agents,” said Joe Orr, the broker/owner of Tullahoma-based Weichert affiliate. “His enthusiasm and willingness to go the extra mile will be a tremendous asset for both our office and clients. We warmly welcome him to our team.”
Gonzales joins a team of knowledgeable and dedicated agents at Weichert Realtors - Joe Orr & Associates, which brings many years of combined real estate experience to their clients.
He is also excited to take advantage of the numerous business tools and marketing support Weichert provides its affiliate agents to help them offer the best real estate service in the industry.
Charlie Gonzales was born and raised in Coffee County, graduating from Coffee County High School in 2000. Since then, he has pursued a career in IT, with special interests in server infrastructure and website design. Charlie has always had a particular interest in real estate and has spent four years acquiring and managing multiple rental properties in Tullahoma. He has personally lived in the Tullahoma, Hillsboro, Manchester, and Normandy communities.
Now, he is ready to help you find just the right place of your own, whether it be a rental property, a family home, or a commercial site. Charlie is a driven and organized agent who prides himself on clear and timely communication. Let Charlie show you all the ways that technology can make buying and selling your property more comfortable. He can be your very own IT and real estate guru. Give him a call and see how he can make the new tech work for you.
Credentials:
• Member of the Middle Tennessee Association of Realtors
• Member of the Tennessee Association of Realtors
• Member of the National Association of Realtors