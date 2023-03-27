1A - cheer team 1.jpg
Photo provided

The Tullahoma Gymnastics and Cheer team went above and beyond to support the Tullahoma Animal Shelter this past weekend. In addition to volunteering their time to play with and socialize dogs and puppies, the team also generously donated much-needed food items, blankets and toys for the shelter animals.

Despite the cold weather, the dedicated athletes spent hours engaging with the animals, helping to improve their overall well-being and chances for adoption. The playful interactions not only brought joy to the dogs and puppies but also warmed the hearts of the Tullahoma Gymnastics and Cheer team members.

1B - cheer team 2.jpg

Tags

Recommended for you